Piastri quickest in final practice

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 27 degrees C, while the track temperature is 46 degrees. It is bright, albeit with lots of cloud.

Norris was quickest in both of yesterday's sessions, with his teammate in hot pursuit. However, the day was littered with mistakes, not to mention issues with traffic.

Ferrari was in the mix in both sessions, albeit off the pace, while the Aston Martin pair looked strong in FP2.

The cooler conditions yesterday appeared to suit Mercedes but the German team is still experimenting in a bid to rediscover its early-season form. Then again, today it is warmer...

While Stake had a miserable opening session, things improved in FP2, nonetheless the Swiss team opted to break the curfew overnight.

Alpine had a miserable second session with both drivers well off the pace and clearly struggling.

Verstappen, who declared his car undrivable, was out-paced by his teammate, while Hadjar and Bearman both continue to impress.

The lights go green and Norris leads the way, followed by his teammate and title rival. Next out are the Aston Martin pair, with Stroll leading his teammate.

The McLarens are on hards and the Astons on mediums. All four had back to the pits having done the obligatory scrub.

The Astons head out again, this time on hards, followed by Colapinto on softs.

After 10 minutes, on the red-banded rubber, and the only driver to complete a timed lap, Colapinto posts a benchmark 18.006.

Gasly and Hulkenberg head out, both on softs, as Stroll heads out for the third time, once again on mediums.

Hulkenberg posts an 18.094 and Gasly an 18.104 as Tsunoda heads out.

A 17.540 from Stroll.

Tsunoda goes top with a 17.022, 0.518s up on Stroll, as Verstappen heads out.

The Dutchman is followed by Alonso, Lawson and Hamilton as Colapinto goes second with a 17.310.

On the softs, unlike his teammate who is on mediums, Verstappen posts a 16.547 to go top, just 0.270s up on an improved Stroll.

The McLaren pair head out, along with Leclerc and the Mercedes pair.

Hulkenberg improves to third with a 16.830 but is demoted when Hamilton goes second (16.759).

Russell (16.312) goes top on the softs, ahead of Leclerc who is also on the red banded-rubber.

A 16.240 from Piastri (softs), while a mistake means than Norris can only manage fifth (16.669).

With 35 minutes remaining, Albon is the only driver yet to post a time... at which point the Thai driver posts a 17.658 to go seventeenth.

Quickest in S2m Verstappen goes quickest with a 16.202.

Despite a mistake in the exit of Turn 12, Leclerc goes top with a 16.137, the Ferrari driver quickest in the first two sectors.

Bortoleto goes fourth with a 16.258.

Norris improves to third as Antonelli goes seventh.

Despite a misunderstanding with Tsunoda, Ocon improves to 17th.

Quickest in the final two sectors, Piastri crosses the line at 15.871, 0.266s up on Leclerc.

PBs in all three sectors see Hamilton go second.

Stroll, currently eleventh, is the highest placed medium runner, 0.946s off the pace.

Bearman improves to eighteenth with a 17.166.

Norris improves to third having posted a PB in S2, but remains 0.244s off his teammate's pace.

Alonso, still on mediums, improves to ninth with a 16.557 as Hadjar (medium) goes fourteenth.

Albon is concerned that he might have damaged his floor after running wide in Turn 4.

Hadjar complains about traffic, and in particular Norris.

With 16 minutes remaining Piastri and Hamilton have the track to themselves.

Piastri crosses the line at 14.916... breathtaking.

Hamilton responds with a 15.684, 0.768s down on the McLaren.

Quickest in S3, Norris bangs in a 14.948, 0.032s down on his teammate.

Finally on softs, Stroll goes fourth with a 15.828 and Hulkenberg fifth.

Verstappen can only manage seventh, 1.246s off the pace. "You try to fix the rear and then it goes into understeer," moans the Dutchman.

As Russell goes fifth and Bortoleto sixth, a frustrated Tsunoda tells his engineer to "wake up!".

Antonelli goes fourth and Alonso fifth as Hadjar spins in the final corner.

A 15.315 sees Leclerc go third.

Colapinto improve to fourteenth, two spots ahead of his Alpine teammate.

Ahead of the final assault the wind has picked up.

Colapinto improves to thirteenth, while Verstappen remains twelfth.

A whole load of drivers leave the pits at the very last moment which is sure to lead to traffic issues.

Antonelli remains fifth and Leclerc third. Sainz can only manage 15th.

"What a session," moans Tsunoda.

There are not going to be any further improvements.

Piastri is quickest, ahead of Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Alonso, Stroll, Russell, Bortoleto and Hulkenberg.

Bearman is eleventh, ahead of Verstappen, Colapinto, Lawson, Sainz, Albon, Ocon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Hadjar.