Test mileage stats favour Ferrari

After six days of testing, no clear pecking order has emerged, a situation not helped by teams playing down (or up) their chances. However the stats never lie.

Over the course of the Barcelona 'event' and Bahrain 'test', the 23 drivers representing 10 teams completed 20,931 miles (33,684 kms) of running.

Over the course of the two tests, Carlos Sainz (1,399 miles/2,251 kms) completed the most, ahead of George Russell (1,368 miles/2,202 kms) and Pierre Gasly (1,281 miles/2,062 kms).

Of the regular drivers that attended both tests, Mick Schumacher completed the fewest (662 miles/1,066 kms), while Valtteri Bottas only managed 719 miles (1,158 kms) and Nicholas Latifi 928 miles (1,493 kms).

In terms of teams, Ferrari marginally edged out Mercedes, the Italian team completing 2,650 miles of testing (4,264 kms), while the German team manged 2,616 miles (4,210 kms), ahead of AlphaTauri (2,283 miles/3,674 kms) and Red Bull (2,280 miles/3669 kms).

Haas (1,388/2,235 kms) completed the fewest, while Alfa Romeo managed 1,745 miles (2,808 kms) and McLaren 1,896 miles (3,052 kms).

As for power units, Mercedes, which supplies four teams, completed 8,683 miles of running (13,973 kms), while Ferrari, which supplies three teams, completed 5,784 miles (9,308 kms). Between them, the two Honda powered teams managed 4,653 miles (7,344 kms).

The opening test saw Lewis Hamilton set the quickest time, ahead of teammate Russell, Perez and Norris, albeit the Mercedes pair being on the C5 compound.

In Bahrain, Verstappen was quickest overall, ahead of Mick Schumacher, Leclerc, Alonso and Russell, the world champion and the Briton posting their best times on the C5.

Bahrain Test Driver Mileage

Driver Team Laps Miles Kms Norris McLaren 200 672.6 1082.4 Russell Mercedes 198 665.9 1071.6 Gasly AlphaTauri 194 652.4 1049.9 Hamilton Mercedes 187 628.9 1012.0 Zhou Alfa Romeo 184 618.8 995.8 Perez Red Bull 181 608.7 979.6 Sainz Ferrari 180 605.3 974.2 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 177 595.2 957.9 Stroll Aston Martin 173 581.8 936.3 Leclerc Ferrari 169 568.3 914.6 Vettel Aston Martin 166 558.2 898.4 Bottas Alfa Romeo 159 534.7 860.5 Ocon Alpine 153 514.5 828.0 Alonso Alpine 146 491.0 790.2 Verstappen Red Bull 139 467.5 752.3 Latifi Williams 136 457.4 736.0 Albon Williams 122 410.3 660.3 Schumacher Haas 108 363.2 584.5 Magnussen Haas 98 329.6 530.4 Fittipaldi Haas 47 158.1 254.4

Bahrain Test Team Mileage

Team Laps Miles Kms Mercedes 385 1294.7 2083.6 AlphaTauri 371 1247.7 2007.9 Ferrari 349 1173.7 1888.8 Alfa Romeo 343 1153.5 1856.3 Aston Martin 339 1140.0 1834.7 Red Bull 320 1076.1 1731.8 Alpine 299 1005.5 1618.2 Williams 258 867.6 1396.3 Haas 253 850.8 1369.2 McLaren 200 672.6 1082.4

Bahrain Test Engine Manufacturer Mileage

Engine Manufacturer Laps Miles Kms Mercedes 1182 3975.0 6397.0 Ferrari 945 3178.0 5114.3 Honda 691 2323.8 3739.7 Renault 299 1005.5 1618.2

Total Test Driver Mileage

Driver Team Laps Miles Kms Sainz Ferrari 416 1399.0 2251.4 Russel Mercedes 407 1368.7 2202.7 Gasly AlphaTauri 381 1281.3 2062.0 Leclerc Ferrari 372 1251.0 2013.3 Hamilton Mercedes 371 1247.7 2007.9 Norris McLaren 353 1187.1 1910.4 Verstappen Red Bull 345 1160.2 1867.1 Vettel Aston Martin 340 1143.4 1840.1 Perez Red Bull 333 1119.9 1802.2 Albon Williams 329 1106.4 1780.5 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 298 1002.2 1612.8 Zhou Alfa Romeo 296 995.4 1602.0 Stroll Aston Martin 295 992.1 1596.5 Alonso Alpine 287 965.2 1553.2 Ocon Alpine 278 934.9 1504.5 Latifi Williams 276 928.2 1493.7 Bottas Alfa Romeo 214 719.7 1158.2 Ricciardo McLaren 211 709.6 1141.9 Schumacher Haas 197 662.5 1066.2 Magnussen Haas 98 329.6 530.4 Mazepin Haas 71 238.8 384.3 Fittipaldi Haas 47 158.1 254.4 Kubica Alfa Romeo 9 30.3 48.7

Total Test Team Mileage

Team Laps Miles Kms Ferrari 788 2650.0 4264.7 Mercedes 778 2616.4 4210.5 AlphaTauri 679 2283.4 3674.7 Red Bull 678 2280.1 3669.3 Aston Martin 635 2135.5 3436.6 Williams 605 2034.6 3274.3 Alpine 565 1900.1 3057.8 McLaren 564 1896.7 3052.4 Alfa Romeo 519 1745.4 2808.8 Haas 413 1388.9 2235.2

Total Test Engine Manufacturer Mileage

Engine Manufacturer Laps Miles Kms Mercedes 2582 8683.1 13973.8 Ferrari 1720 5784.3 9308.6 Honda 1357 4563.5 7344.1 Renault 565 1900.1 3057.8

