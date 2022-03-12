Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 12-03

12/03/2022

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, the final day of the official pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Verstappen Red Bull C5 53 1:31.720 131.995 mph
Leclerc Ferrari C4 51 1:32.415 0.695
Alonso Alpine C4 122 1:32.698 0.978
Russell Mercedes C5 71 1:32.759 1.039
Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 68 1:32.985 1.265
Tsunoda AlphaTauri C5 57 1:33.002 1.282
Perez Red Bull C4 43 1:33.105 1.385
Schumacher Haas C3 57 1:33.151 1.431
Norris McLaren C3 90 1:33.191 1.471
Vettel Aston Martin C4 81 1:33.821 2.101
Zhou Alfa Romeo C4 82 1:33.959 2.239
Gasly AlphaTauri C4 91 1:34.865 3.145
Sainz Ferrari C5 68 1:34.905 3.185
Albon Williams C3 18 1:35.171 3.451
Latifi Williams C3 124 1:35.634 3.914
Stroll Aston Martin C3 53 1:36.029 4.309
Hamilton Mercedes C5 78 1:36.217 4.497
Magnussen Haas C2 38 1:38.616 6.896

