Gasly leads Sainz on opening day in Bahrain

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly set the pace on the opening day of the Bahrain test, as Mercedes initially suggests style over substance.

While the Mercedes W13 might have grabbed today's headlines, neither Lewis Hamilton nor George Russell threatened the stopwatch, as both finished over 2s off the pace.

Though it is far too early to be making predictions, far less suggesting that Mercedes has an issue, with the first race only a week away it seems improbable – impractical even – to think that the German team is sandbagging.

Though the W13 continues to suffer porpoising issues, between them the drivers completed 122 laps, though Sergio Perez completed 138 in the RB18.

Talking of the Mexican, on a day of few dramas the Red Bull driver was responsible for one of two red flags this afternoon when he beached his car in the gravel trap after spinning at Turn 8. With just a few minutes of the session remaining it was decided not to restart.

Earlier in the afternoon the session was stopped after the aero rake on Stroll's car became loose.

While the day was incident free a number of teams have work to do overnight having not had the most auspicious starts to the test.

Fernando Alonso had limited running in the Alpine this afternoon, while Alex Albon suffered a hydraulics issue which affected his steering.

Though he set the pace, Gasly was one of several drivers seen taking a serious pounding over the course of the day as for some the porpoising phenomenon remains unresolved.

Taking over from Charles Leclerc this afternoon, Carlos Sainz missed much of the first hour of running, while Norris lost even more time with an undisclosed issue.

While Bottas, Albon and Perez gave us an early example of how successful the rules overhaul might be in terms of allowing cars to follow one another more closely, it was a brief battle between Alonso and Stroll that hopefully gave a real glimpse of things to come.

Having expressed unhappiness with the Canadian's driving, when Stroll ran wide in the final corner the Spaniard was through. The pair battled for several corners, threatening to bang wheels before the Aston Martin finally pulled ahead.

Though there was plenty of long running the race sims are expected tomorrow along with the qualifying sims.

Along with the aforementioned porpoising issues, a number of drivers appeared to have difficulty remaining on the black stuff, with Turn 10 proving a particular problem, both Mercedes experiencing several lock-ups.

Following a difficult test in Spain, today proved far more positive for Alfa Romeo, with Bottas completing 66 laps, more than he completed over the whole of the Barcelona test.

Plans for Haas to test on Sunday or even after the other teams have finished on Friday and Saturday were scuppered hen a number of teams, believed to include McLaren, Alpine and Alfa Romeo objected. The American outfit missed this morning's session after its freight - including the team's cars - was delayed.

All in all, if today was the appetiser it fell a little flat, other than the excitement surrounding the W13's sidepods. However, with the opening race just a week away, over the next two days we can expect to see the pressure ramp up.

A number of updates are expected to be introduced tomorrow, with much talk of Red Bull having a surprise up its sleeve.

We shall see.