Ferrari leads the way in test mileage

In terms of test mileage in Barcelona, Ferrari has the advantage over Mercedes and McLaren.

Over the course of the three days Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc completed 439 almost trouble-free laps, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell completed 393 and Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris 364, just 6 more than the Red Bull pair.

However, at the other end of the scale the Haas pair completed just 160 laps and Alfa Romeo 176.

Friday was the worst day of the test for several teams, with a number unable to run in the afternoon due to problems encountered in the morning, this lack of running seriously impacted the likes of Ocon and Tsunoda who enjoyed little previous time in their cars.

Carlos Sainz was the busiest driver (236 laps) ahead of Ricciardo (211) and Russell (209), while poor Valtteri Bottas managed just 55.

The issues affecting Haas and Alfa Romeo compromised the Ferrari power unit's total mileage, the three Maranello powered teams managing 775 laps between them, compared to Mercedes 1400 courtesy of Williams, Aston Martin, McLaren and the works outfit.

The two Honda teams completed 666 laps while Alpine completed 266.

Looking ahead to the Bahrain test, the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren can begin fine tuning in preparation for the season opener - assuming they can get to grips with their porpoising issues, while Haas and Alfa Romeo essentially start from scratch.

With the American outfit looking likely to have to drop sponsor Uralkali, these are not the sort of stats that might tempt a potential new sponsor.

Between them the ten teams covered 3,107 laps, 10,448 miles / 16814 kilometres.

Driver Test Mileage

Driver Team Laps Miles Kms Sainz Ferrari 236 685.6 1103.3 Ricciardo McLaren 211 612.9 986.4 Russel Mercedes 209 607.1 977.0 Albon Williams 207 601.3 967.7 Verstappen Red Bull 206 598.4 963.0 Leclerc Ferrari 203 589.7 949.0 Gasly AlphaTauri 187 543.2 874.2 Hamilton Mercedes 184 534.5 860.2 Vettel Aston Martin 174 505.5 813.4 Norris McLaren 153 444.4 715.3 Perez Red Bull 152 441.5 710.6 Alonso Alpine 141 409.6 659.2 Latifi Williams 140 406.7 654.5 Ocon Alpine 125 363.1 584.4 Stroll Aston Martin 122 354.4 570.3 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 121 351.5 565.7 Zhou Alfa Romeo 112 325.3 523.6 Schumacher Haas 89 258.5 416.1 Mazepin Haas 71 206.2 331.9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 55 159.8 257.1 Kubica Alfa Romeo 9 26.1 42.1

Team Test Mileage

Team Laps Miles Kms Ferrari 439 1275.3 2052.3 Mercedes 393 1141.7 1837.3 McLaren 364 1057.4 1701.7 Red Bull 358 1040.0 1673.7 Williams 347 1008.0 1622.2 AlphaTauri 308 894.7 1439.9 Aston Martin 296 859.9 1383.8 Alpine 266 772.7 1243.6 Alfa Romeo 176 511.3 822.8 Haas 160 464.8 748.0

Engine Manufacturer Test Mileage