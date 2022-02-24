Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 24-02

NEWS STORY
24/02/2022

Today's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, as the second day of pre-season testing comes to an end.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Leclerc Ferrari C3 79 1:19.689 131.234 mph
Gasly AlphaTauri C4 147 1:19.918 0.229
Ricciardo McLaren C4 126 1:20.288 0.599
Russel Mercedes C3 66 1:20.537 0.848
Sainz Ferrari C3 71 1:20.546 0.857
Vettel Aston Martin C3 74 1:20.784 1.095
Perez Red Bull C2 78 1:21.430 1.741
Mazepin Haas C3 42 1:21.512 1.823
Albon Williams C3 47 1:21.531 1.842
Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 71 1:21.885 2.196
Latifi Williams C3 61 1:21.894 2.205
Stroll Aston Martin C2 55 1:21.920 2.231
Schumacher Haas C3 66 1:21.949 2.260
Ocon Alpine C3 125 1:22.164 2.475
Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 21 1:22.288 2.599
Hamilton Mercedes C2 40 1:22.562 2.873

Best Times To Date

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
23-Feb Norris McLaren C4 1:19.568 131.434 mph
24-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C3 1:19.689 0.121
24-Feb Gasly AlphaTauri C4 1:19.918 0.350
24-Feb Ricciardo McLaren C4 1:20.288 0.720
23-Feb Sainz Ferrari C3 1:20.416 0.848
24-Feb Russel Mercedes C3 1:20.537 0.969
24-Feb Vettel Aston Martin C3 1:20.784 1.216
23-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C3 1:20.929 1.361
24-Feb Perez Red Bull C2 1:21.430 1.862
24-Feb Mazepin Haas C3 1:21.512 1.944
23-Feb Albon Williams C3 1:21.531 1.963
23-Feb Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 1:21.638 2.070
23-Feb Alonso Alpine C3 1:21.746 2.178
24-Feb Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 1:21.885 2.317
24-Feb Latifi Williams C3 1:21.894 2.326
24-Feb Stroll Aston Martin C2 1:21.920 2.352
24-Feb Schumacher Haas C3 1:21.949 2.381
24-Feb Ocon Alpine C3 1:22.164 2.596
23-Feb Verstappen Red Bull C2 1:22.246 2.678
24-Feb Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 1:22.288 2.720
23-Feb Kubica Alfa Romeo C3 1:25.909 6.341

