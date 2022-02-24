Test Times: Barcelona 24-02

Today's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, as the second day of pre-season testing comes to an end.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Leclerc Ferrari C3 79 1:19.689 131.234 mph Gasly AlphaTauri C4 147 1:19.918 0.229 Ricciardo McLaren C4 126 1:20.288 0.599 Russel Mercedes C3 66 1:20.537 0.848 Sainz Ferrari C3 71 1:20.546 0.857 Vettel Aston Martin C3 74 1:20.784 1.095 Perez Red Bull C2 78 1:21.430 1.741 Mazepin Haas C3 42 1:21.512 1.823 Albon Williams C3 47 1:21.531 1.842 Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 71 1:21.885 2.196 Latifi Williams C3 61 1:21.894 2.205 Stroll Aston Martin C2 55 1:21.920 2.231 Schumacher Haas C3 66 1:21.949 2.260 Ocon Alpine C3 125 1:22.164 2.475 Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 21 1:22.288 2.599 Hamilton Mercedes C2 40 1:22.562 2.873

Best Times To Date