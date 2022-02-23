Site logo

Morning times from Barcelona - Wednesday

23/02/2022

This morning's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the first day of pre-season testing.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Leclerc Ferrari C3 80 1:20.165 130.455 mph
Norris McLaren C3 50 1:20.474 0.309
Russel Mercedes C3 77 1:20.784 0.619
Vettel Aston Martin C3 52 1:21.276 1.111
Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 43 1:21.638 1.473
Verstappen Red Bull C2 80 1:22.246 2.081
Alonso Alpine C3 54 1:23.317 3.152
Latifi Williams C3 66 1:23.379 3.214
Mazepin Haas C2 9 1:24.505 4.340
Kubica Alfa Romeo C3 20 1:25.909 5.744

Check out our Wednesday gallery from Barcelona, here.

