Morning times from Barcelona - Wednesday

This morning's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the first day of pre-season testing.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Leclerc Ferrari C3 80 1:20.165 130.455 mph Norris McLaren C3 50 1:20.474 0.309 Russel Mercedes C3 77 1:20.784 0.619 Vettel Aston Martin C3 52 1:21.276 1.111 Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 43 1:21.638 1.473 Verstappen Red Bull C2 80 1:22.246 2.081 Alonso Alpine C3 54 1:23.317 3.152 Latifi Williams C3 66 1:23.379 3.214 Mazepin Haas C2 9 1:24.505 4.340 Kubica Alfa Romeo C3 20 1:25.909 5.744

