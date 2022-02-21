Haas breaks cover at Barcelona

Ahead of this week's test at Barcelona, the Haas VF-22 takes to the track for a filming day.

While Haas was the first to launch a 2022 contender, the reality is that the 'launch' consisted of a number of renders of what was essentially the official F1 2022 show car sporting the American team's revised livery. Indeed, days later Red Bull pulled exactly the same stunt.

This morning the genuine VF-22 broke cover at Barcelona as Haas took advantage of the filming day rule which allows it to complete up to 100 kms - on promotional tyres - ahead of this week's three day test that gets underway on Wednesday.

Yesterday Haas revealed its programme for the Barcelona test with Nikita Mazepin driving the car on Wednesday morning before handing over to teammate Mick Schumacher in the afternoon.

The German drives the VF-22 on Thursday morning, before handing over to the Russian, with Friday's programme the same as Wednesday's.

With just three days and a significant amount of data required following the rules overhaul, it is likely that all ten teams will follow a similar schedule. Indeed Williams will run Nicholas Latifi on Wednesday morning and new teammate Alex Albon in the afternoon.

2021 was a nightmare for the American team, a far cry from those halcyon days of 2018 when it finished fifth in the standings, ahead of McLaren and Force India/Racing Point.

"We all know what the team is capable of, we've proved that in the past," said team boss Guenther Steiner at the 'launch', "and with this new car, born out of a completely new set of regulations, and with our new design team in place, I'm confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends.

"It's been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialling in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I'm confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22."