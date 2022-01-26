F1 confirms pre-season test schedule

F1 confirms pre-season plans for Barcelona and Bahrain, stressing that the test in Spain will be "low key".

F1 has officially confirmed that dates for pre-season testing.

As previously reported the cars will make their debut in Spain, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, on 23 February as we get out first glimpse of the 'new look' for the sport.

However it is stressed that this will be a "low key" affair, indeed it is described as a "pre-season session", with no live TV coverage or timing.

On the other hand the "official pre-season test", which gets underway at the Bahrain International Circuit on 10 March, will feature live TV coverage and timing.

Furthermore, while fans will be allowed to attend the Bahrain test, which takes place a week before the season opener at the same track, it is understood that Barcelona will be a 'closed door' event.

With such an overhaul of the sport’s regulations, said to be one of the biggest shake-ups in living memory, it seems odd that the initial test is being played down, especially as the sport seeks to recover from the debacle that was Abu Dhabi.

Last year the Bahrain pre-season test actually had a title sponsor, so no doubt another healthy donation to the F1 exchequer has insured the "official pre-season test" has the requisite exclusivity.