Final decision on Abu Dhabi to be announced in March

The FIA has announced that the findings of its investigation into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will not be made public until the Friday of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

"Following the decision of the World Motor Sport Council in Paris on 15 December 2021, the FIA administration under the leadership of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has started the detailed analysis of the events of the last Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix," said the sport's governing body in a brief statement tonight.

"On January 19, an item on the agenda of the Sporting Advisory Committee will be dedicated to the use of the Safety Car," it continued. "The following stage will be a shared discussion with all F1 drivers.

"The outcome of the detailed analysis will be presented to the F1 Commission in February and final decisions will be announced at the World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain on 18 March.

"FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has asked Secretary General Sport and recently appointed Single-Seater Director Peter Bayer for proposals to review and optimize the organization of the FIA F1 structure for the 2022 season."

The announcement comes at a time when there is a worrying lack of official news on the matter, a situation which has allowed certain sections of the media to 'run riot'.

The fact that the "final decisions" won't be announced until the eve of the season opener, three months after that controversial night in the desert, is hardly likely to go down well with the various entities involved, or indeed the fans.