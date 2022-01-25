Ferrari forced to amend test plans

As its four-day test at Fiorano gets underway, Ferrari has been forced to switch to using its 2018 car - as opposed to the 2021 version - following rules confusion.

On Monday, the Maranello outfit revealed its plans for a four-day test at Fiorano involving regular drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, along with reserve driver, Robert Schwartzman.

All three were to have access to the team's 2021 contender.

However, with no current agreement on the use of 'historic' machinery, the Italian team has had to revert to its 2018 contender.

"This morning, the test programme which Scuderia Ferrari was due to carry out, starting today at the Fiorano track has been changed," said the team in a brief statement.

"While awaiting an update from the FIA as to how rules relating to 'Test Previous Cars', which establish the criteria for which cars can be used in this type of test, are being applied for 2022, the decision has been taken to use a 2018 SF71H car. Further details on the test programme will follow later."

Elsewhere in Italy, AlphaTauri is in action at Imola, where Pierre Gasly is "dusting off the cobwebs" at the wheel of a 2020 car.