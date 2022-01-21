No more military flyovers at Grands Prix

Pre-race flyovers by the host country's air force are a thing of the past for Formula One as sport's bosses also shake-up the weekend timetable.

It's one of those little things that never fails to entertain. In the moments before the start of a Grand Prix, as the drivers and their crews are gathered on the grid, they look to the sky in awe as pilots roar overhead in their jets invariably leaving a tricolour of coloured smoke in their wake.

In recent years more and more countries have put on such air displays, but now F1 bosses have said 'no more'.

Citing sustainability, not to mention concern that such displays may be seen as overtly political, they are to be banned from this year.

Flyovers by commercial airlines, as is the case ahead of the Bahrain and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, will still be permitted, the sport's bosses seemingly have no issue with sustainability in these cases.

Furthermore, it is understood that 'traditional' displays by the likes of the Red Arrows, a mainstay of the British Grand Prix for as long as anyone can remember, will continue.

Though yet to be confirmed, it is understood that despite having failed in their bid to have race weekends reduced to just two days of running, F1 bosses are also planning a significant overhaul of session times.

Media days on Thursdays are to be scrapped as are the traditional walkabouts for fans. Now, except when there are Sprints planned, Fridays will feature two practice sessions, both 90 minutes long.

However, in a major change it is understood FP1 will get underway at 13:00 and FP2 at 17:00. FP3 will get underway at 12:00 on Saturday with qualifying at 15:00.

Races will get underway at 15:00, however in all cases the timing may vary according to geographical location and the inherent restrictions in terms of daylight.

Though these timings have yet to be officially confirmed, they represent a clear move by F1 bosses to create a schedule move 'viewer friendly' in terms of global broadcast timing.

The official press conferences which are currently spread over Thursday and Friday will now take place on Friday, while Saturday mornings, ahead of FP3, will feature the opportunity for interaction with the drivers - relevant passes permitting.

In a significant move, the Monaco race weekend will follow the pattern of all the others, with the F1 cars now on track on Friday as opposed to Thursday.