2022 Honda engine performance down on predecessor

Other than the overhaul of the rules relating to aerodynamics this season, there are a number of changes relating to the power units.

From this season teams must use a blend of fossil fuel and 10 percent ethanol (E10), furthermore there is a three-year freeze on development.

The manufacturers initially claimed that the move to the new fuel could cost around 20 bhp but already there are signs that some of the fuel suppliers, most notably Shell, which partners Ferrari, have overcome this.

While Red Bull is to provide its own engines following the withdrawal of Honda, the reality is that this season the Austrian outfit, and sister team AlphaTauri, will use a power unit designed and developed by Honda which will continue to work alongside Red Bull Powertrains in Milton Keynes.

According to Helmut Marko, while Ferrari and Alpine are understood to have clawed back much of the performance loss down to the switch to E10, the 2022 Honda engine is still down on its predecessor.

"Honda is working hard on the adaptation," he tells Auto Motor und Sport. "What I hear is positive, but the performance is not yet the same as in 2021.

"We will generally have to wait to see how it looks in race trim," he adds.

Nonetheless, the Austrian is confident that Red Bull will be able to challenge for both titles this season.

"The declared goal is the world title," he says, "but with such a big rule change, you can never be sure.

"Mercedes and ourselves have the potential, the people and the continuity that points again to a fight at the highest level. Especially since there are no other drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen."