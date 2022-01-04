Verstappen is the best Marko has worked with

The driving force behind Red Bull's motor sport ambitions, Helmut Marko declares Max Verstappen to be the best driver he has ever worked with.

A former F1 driver, turned driver manager and team boss, whilst running an F3000 team sponsored by Red Bull, Helmut Marko was recruited by the energy drink company to run its development programme for young drivers.

Under his guidance the programme 'discovered' numerous young stars, of which two, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have gone on to win the F1 world championship, while Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly have scored GP victories and other drivers have enjoyed success in various disciplines.

Speaking to Servus TV, Marko claims that Verstappen is the best driver he has ever worked with, even better than Vettel, with whom Red Bull won four successive titles.

"Yes, without a doubt he is," replied the Austrian, without hesitation, when asked if the Dutchman is the best driver he's worked with.

""What makes him stand out the most... he doesn't need a warm-up lap," he continued.

"If it rains somewhere, the others do five or eight laps, then Max goes out and sets the fastest time on the first lap.

"Take Jeddah, nobody knew the track. The others were driving again, Max goes out and bang! Three fastest sectors. That is one of his fascinating qualities."

Ignoring the ongoing controversy surrounding the season finale, Marko insists, contrary to what many claim, that Verstappen is less aggressive than when he first entered F1.

"He's a little less aggressive, but can look at the bigger picture better now," said the Austrian. "That's an important difference.

"In the early years, Max wanted to be the fastest at all times and under all circumstances. He has now learned to dose it and deliver it if it is really necessary. The discrepancy is he already showed that maturity during his very first race for Red Bull.

"Another important difference is that if we had a problem during free practice a few years ago, Max would explode and yell through the pit box. He sometimes took that impatience with him on the track, for example, if a backmarker did not move quickly enough. Now he is much calmer. He performs consistently and at an exceptionally high level. He is truly an extraordinary driver."