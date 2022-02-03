Haas to reveal livery on Friday

A wave of seeming indifference greets Haas' obscure announcement as confusion reigns.

Hours after Red Bull claimed pole position in the race to be the first launch a 2022 car, Haas went one better by announcing its "VF-22 Car Unveil" on social media.

"Friday, 4 Feb at 11:00 GMT," declared the image in American team's post, though the accompanying text revealed that fans will actually only get to see the 2022 livery.

As it happens the team did exactly the same thing last year, revealing the Uralkali livery on Thursday 4 March, adorning the "new look VF-21", which was essentially the VF-20 with the requisite updates demanded by the regulations.

Consequently it is unclear if tomorrow we will get a genuine first glimpse of the 'look of 2022' or merely a render featuring the new livery, which, with the amount of money potash billionaire Dmitri Mazepin continues to pump into the outfit is likely to be little different.

Sadly, whatever the American team chooses to unveil it has not exactly captured the public's imagination, judging by the overall reaction to the announcement - God help Haas if Lewis Hamilton chooses to make an announcement at 11:00 GMT tomorrow... especially in the offices of the Daily Express.