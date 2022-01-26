A late launch for Alpine

Alpine to reveal 2022 contender just two days before testing gets underway.

Hours after AlphaTauri announce its launch date for 14 February, St Valentine's day, rivals Alpine, who edged out the Faenza-based outfit for fifth in the 2021 team standing, revealed a 21 February reveal.

The French team, which claimed a maiden win in its first season under its new name, like AlphaTauri, retains an unchanged line-up for the coming season.

Two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, who demonstrated on countless occasions that he has lost none of his fire or guile, is once again partnered by Hungary winner, Esteban Ocon.

The launch date announcement comes in the wake of the departure of executive director Marcin Budkowski and director Alain Prost, the latter having talked of a toxic atmosphere within the French team under CEO, Laurent Rossi.

Having previously announced Australian hot-shot, 2021 F2 champion, Oscar Piastri as its reserve driver for the coming season, it is anticipated that a number of further announcement will be made in the coming weeks, not least Otmar Szafnauer as team principal along with water treatment giant BTW as sponsor.

If the latter proves true, it is to be hoped that Alpine will remain faithful to its striking 2021 livery.