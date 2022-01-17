Prost parts ways with Alpine

It is understood that four-time world champion, Alain Prost will not continue in his consultancy role with Alpine this season.

The Frenchman, who was recruited by Renault in 2017, having raced for the French outfit in the early 80s, was subsequently appointed non-executive director and an ambassador for the brand.

Retained as the team morphed into Alpine it was expected that Prost would continue in his roles but it is understood that his contract has not been renewed.

The news follows last week's announcement that executive director, Marcin Budkowski had left the team with immediate effect.

Late last year, CEO Laurent Rossi talked of a possible restructuring within the French team, and these latest moves suggest this is now underway.

There is already speculation linking (former Aston Martin CEO) Otmar Szafnauer with the team principal role under Rossi, though it is unclear where this would leave Davide Brivio.

Adding to the intrigue is talk of sponsor BWT following Szafnauer from Silverstone to Enstone, the water treatment company unhappy that the Aston Martin livery in 2021 barely reflected its presence.