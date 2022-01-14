Aston Martin first to announce launch date

Aston Martin has become the first team to announce the launch date of its 2022 contender.

The wraps will be removed from the AMR22 on Thursday 10 February, live from Aston Martin Lagonda headquarters in Gaydon, UK.

The team retains its 2021 line-up of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, though there remains speculation over who might replace Otmar Szafnauer. the CEO and team principal whyose departure was announced last week.

Following a difficult debut season - at least under the Aston Martin brand - the team will be seeking significant progress this year.

With testing getting underway at Barcelona on 23 February it remains to be seen if Aston Martin will be the first to actually reveal its contender, with a number of teams expected to reveal all at the Spanish track.