Szafnauer leaves Aston Martin

Aston Martin has announced that Otmar Szafnauer has left the company, the news coming three months after Martin Whitmarsh was brought on board.

"Otmar Szafnauer has left the Company," announced the Silverstone-based outfit in a brief release this morning. "His role at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed.

"We would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges," it added.

"Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure. The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season."

The news will come as little surprise to many as the British team had a disappointing debut season in 2021, especially compared to the success of 2020 when it was still Racing Point.

From the very moment Whitmarsh was announced as Group Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Performance Technologies, a role encompassing Formula One activities, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Szafnauer who had joined the Silverstone-base team - then known as Force India - from Honda in 2010.

Prior to Honda, which he joined in 2002, Szafnauer had been Operations Director for British American Racing before joining Jaguar as COO.

Honda/BAR of course eventually morphed into Mercedes while Jaguar became Red Bull.