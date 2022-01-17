11 February launch for McLaren

McLaren has become the third team to announce the date of its 2022 car unveiling.

At 19:00 (GMT) on Friday 11 February the Woking team will host the 2022 team launch show live from the McLaren Technology Centre.

As it introduces its 2022 F1 challenger, the McLaren MCL36, fans will also be able to hear from the Arrow McLaren SP, McLaren Extreme E and McLaren Shadow teams ahead of their 2022 season.

Having slipped to fourth in the 2021 standings, the Woking outfit will be seeking to overhaul Ferrari again in the forthcoming season in addition to closing the gap to Red Bull and Mercedes.

Switching focus to 2022 cost the team dearly in the final stages of last year with the team picking up just 21 points from the final five races.

While the highlight of the season had to be Daniel Ricciardo's fortuitous win at Monza, it was the Australian's difficulty in getting to grips with the demands of the MCL35 that cost the team valuable points in its season-long battle with Ferrari.

Over the course of the season, Lando Norris scored four podium finishes, the British driver heading into the summer break third in the overall standings.

The arrival of Andreas Seidl has given the team a significant boost, as has the (re-)partnering with Mercedes, those dark days with Honda now a distant memory - though some now doubt whether the Woking outfit threw the towel in a little too early.

Some much needed financial input, combined with the regulations overhaul and the budget cap and talk of a partnership with Audi or Porsche have led many to believe that a revival is on the way for the eight-time constructors' champions.