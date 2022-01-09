Verstappen to contest virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

2021 world champion, Max Verstappen is back behind the wheel next weekend, when he takes part in the virtual Le Mans 24 Hour race.

The Dutchman, one of several current F1 drivers with plenty of experience of sim racing, will drive for Team Redline in the event which takes place over the weekend of January 15/16.

Fellow world champion, Fernando Alonso is also taking part, albeit in a non-driving role, the Spaniard captaining the Alpine eSports squad.

Verstappen previously entered the virtual Le Mans event in 2020, alongside Lando Norris, at a time the pandemic was forcing more and more drivers into the sim world as real life racing effectively ground to a halt.

Around 14 million race fans tuned in to that virtual event which was held following the postponement of the real race.

The Verstappen/Norris Team Redline car was leading but a frozen screen led to a collision with that of Rebellion-Williams Esports, which went on to win the race.

This time around, Verstappen will team up with McLaren IndyCar driver, Felix Rosenqvist and sim racers Max Benecke and Atze Kerkhof in an LMP division that boast 29 entries including those of Mercedes, Red Bull, Williams and Alpine.

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou is taking part, as is two-time Indy 500 winner and former F1 star, Juan Pablo Montoya.

W Series has also entered a car, albeit in the GTE division, with Fabienne Wohlwend and Ayla Agren at the wheel.

The event, which uses the rFactor2 platform (no, us neither), will be broadcast live on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

A $500,000 prize pool will see the winners walk away with $125,000.