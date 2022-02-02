Site logo

Alfa Romeo to launch C42 after Barcelona test

NEWS STORY
02/02/2022

Alfa Romeo will unveil its 2022 contender, the C42, on 27 February, two days after the opening test concludes at Barcelona.

With F1 officially calling the three-day Barcelona test an "event" and withholding official "test" status for Bahrain, it is likely that the C42 will be in action in Spain, most likely in a temporary livery, before its reveal to the public on Sunday the 27th.

The car will be revealed online after which there will be a press conference featuring Frederic Vasseur, technical director Jan Monchaux; and the team’s all new line-up of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, along with reserve driver Robert Kubica.

Today's announcement makes the Italian team the seventh to announce its launch date, with only Red Bull, Williams and Hass still to name the day.

More to follow.

