F1-75 hits the track... despite the weather

24-hours after its unveiling, Ferrari's 2022 contender, the F1-75, took to the track at Fiorano.

The fans turned out in force keen to watch its debut despite thick fog, which meant the F1-75 was sometimes hardly visible.



After completing the 15 kilometre demonstration run organised for the team's partners, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz walked out to the first corner to thank the stoic tifosi for braving the cold conditions.

The new car took its first steps at around 10.15, once the thick fog had lifted from the course laid out in the grounds of the Fiorano track. Leclerc was the first to get in the car, before handing over to team-mate Sainz.

To see the F1-75 on a real race track, we wait until 22 February, when it will run during a filming day for promotional purposes at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.

The following day, it gets more serious with the first of the two 2022 pre-season test sessions, which ends on 25 February.