Former Ferrari boss joins Aston Martin

Marco Mattiacci, who was Ferrari team principal for seven months in 2014, has joined Aston Martin as Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer.

Mattiacci, who spent over a decade in senior leadership positions at Ferrari – including spells as President and CEO of Ferrari North America and President and CEO of Ferrari Asia Pacific was appointed team principal in 2014, the 'year of the long knives' during which Stefano Domenicali was the first to be shown the door.

In a year in which Ferrari failed to record a win for the first time since 1993, Mattiacci lasted just seven months, while the subsequent departure of Luca di Montezemolo and Fernando Alonso only began to tell the story.

Prior to working with Aston Martin, Mattiacci spent five years as a senior advisor to management consulting firm McKinsey & Company and private equity firms, providing counsel on automotive and mobility topics. His experience extending to electric mobility, having previously served as Chief Brand and Commercial Officer at Faraday Future and as an advisor to green technology business Envision.

Mattiacci's role will also oversee Aston's Martin's luxury customer experience and the brand and product integration with Formula One as a key global marketing platform.

"As we continue this new era for Aston Martin, a key pillar is unleashing the potential of our brand, given its customer loyalty and huge global appeal," said Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda. "I'm delighted to welcome Marco to Aston Martin and look forward to working with him and our world-class leadership team to accelerate our breath-taking new product roadmap and unrivalled luxury customer experience."

"The new chapter for Aston Martin is the most exciting project in the automotive industry right now," added Mattiacci, "and I am thrilled to join the incredible leadership team assembled by Lawrence Stroll and Tobias Moers in this role.

"Having enjoyed global affection, passion and loyalty for 109 years, Aston Martin is now igniting a new breed of customers with its next generation of product, ultra-luxury customer experience and return to Grand Prix racing.

"Working as part of a skilled and passionate team, I look forward to being the custodian of this iconic brand, which sits uniquely in the crosshairs of ultra-luxury and high performance."