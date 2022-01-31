Mercedes passes crash tests

Contrary to media reports, Mercedes confirms that it has passed the mandatory FIA crash tests.

Whilst the British tabloid, the Daily Express continues to publish clickbait headlines bordering on the insane, in recent days a number of websites have appeared to follow suit, reporting that several teams have failed the mandatory crash tests.

Over the weekend it was claimed that both Mercedes and Red Bull have failed aspects of the tests which are carried out at the FIA-approved Cranfield Impact Centre in Bedfordshire and include five dynamic and thirteen static load tests involving the chassis' front, side and rear structures.

Various websites claimed that both the Red Bull and Mercedes chassis had failed aspects of the crash tests however, while the Austrian team has yet to respond, this morning its German rival announced that it has received homologation over two weeks ago.

"For clarity, W13 completed its FIA homologation process on 13 January 2022," said the team.

"The relevant procedures for this (which have changed somewhat for this season, including a reinforced side squeeze test) are captured in Article 13 of the 2022 Technical Regulations," it added.

Another claim doing the rounds is that not only has the Aston Martin failed the crash test, but the team's 2022 preparations are so far behind it may have to skip the opening test 'event' at Barcelona, a claim that Silverstone-based outfit has denied.