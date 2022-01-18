Aston Martin and Red Bull reach agreement on Fallows

Red Bull and Aston Martin have announced that they have reached an agreement regarding Dan Fallows' notice period.

Last June, Aston Martin announced that Fallows was joining the team as its new technical director, the Briton having been head of aerodynamics at Red Bull.

However, there was a subsequent dispute between the two teams over the length of gardening leave that Fallows would have to serve, Red Bull insisting that his contract ran until mid-2023.

Tonight, it has been announced that Fallows will join Aston Martin on 2 April 2022, and until then remains a Red Bull Technology employee

"We would like to thank Dan for his many years of excellent service and wish him well for the future," said Christian Horner.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Red Bull which releases Dan early from his contract and are looking forward to him joining the team," added Martin Whitmarsh, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin.

"I've enjoyed many happy years at Red Bull Racing," said Fallows, "and am proud of what we achieved. I am looking forward to next season and a new challenge."

Prior to joining Red Bull in 2006, Fallows, who began his career with Lola in 1997, had worked with both Jaguar and Dallara as a senior F1 aerodynamicist.