Red Bull reveals 2022 plans for juniors

Following ex-Red Bull Junior Max Verstappen's success in the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship the current juniors have every inspiration they need.

No less than 5 Juniors line up in Formula 2 for the coming season headed by 2021 race winners Jehan Daruvala, Liam Lawson and Jüri Vips. They are joined by 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger and Ayumu Iwasa who made a rapid transition through F3 last season after winning the French F4 Championship in 2020.

A stage further back are Jak Crawford and Jonny Edgar who have their second year in F3 and are joined by Isack Hadjar. Both Crawford and Hadjar start their seasons with F3 Asia before the European championship begins.

Early in the their open wheel careers, Yuto Nomura and Souta Arao will contest French F4 and Arvid Lindblad also steps up to F4 from karting when he turns 15 in August.



Noel Leon contests the Formula Regional European Championship after winning the F4 Honda US Championship last year.