Steiner in the dark over Sprint plans

Haas team boss, Guenther Steiner admits to not knowing what the plans are for Sprint events this season.

Having trialled the concept with mixed success at three events last season, this year it was likely that the Sprint format would be used over six race weekends.

However, in a move recalling the 'good old days' when a firm, dictatorial hand was required to keep the teams in line, a split among them has cast doubt over the future of the whole Sprint concept.

In 2021, the teams were given an allowance of $450,000 each for participating in the three Sprints, and an additional $100,000 to cover potential accident damage, however, three teams, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are not satisfied and have called on the powers-that-be to raise the (2022) budget cap, which stands at $140m, by $5m, thereby taking it back to the 2021 limit.

A number of teams have argued against this, claiming that it is merely a means for the big three to spend more.

Earlier this week, F1 bosses offered a compromise whereby the Sprints are limited to three, as in 2021, and the budget-cap left at $145m.

Should there not be agreement at the 14 February meeting of the F1 Commission, it is likely that there will be no Sprints this season.

Speaking to the media following the unveiling of his team's 2022 livery, Guenther Steiner admits to being in the dark in terms of where the Sprint stands going forward.

"I don't know exactly what is happening," he admitted. "We are having a Formula One Commission meeting in ten days and then we will see more where we are with that one.

"I think we will have three sprint races," he continued, "but I don't know that. So let's see where we can get to, I certainly don't have the answer yet.

"We have to lobby on the other side that it doesn't happen," he said of the increase to the budget-cap. "There is a governance in place that will solve the problem out in my opinion."

Of course, the other big topic heading into the new season is the investigation into the events at Abu Dhabi, and once again Steiner appeared to be somewhat in the dark.

"I didn't give a lot of recommendations to President Mohammed," said the Italian. "We talked about it, and I think there are private talks, so I don't want to go there.

"I know they are diligently working on it, to make it... I wouldn't say better, which is the wrong word, to make it mainly better for whoever is race director.

"It's a very difficult job," he added, "and I'm not here to protect Michael or anything. It is very difficult. I think the sport has grown so much, and some of the things have stayed behind.

"I'm sure they will come up with some ideas when we are presented them, and then we'll see what they are doing. I didn't give them any recommendation what to do, not a specific one. We talked about the issues a little bit, and we all know them. I think the FIA is working diligently that we move in to better future."

Asked if he believes Masi can continue in the role of race director, Steiner replied: "Again, I've got enough on my plate with my company to be honest. I wouldn't like to go into the FIA to tell them what they should be doing, because I know that they are doing things, but I do know not the details, contracts and stuff like this.

"I'm not trying to avoid the question," he insisted. "I honestly don't know their structure in there completely. And we all know Michael Masi as the race director, but I don't know what is underlying and how to make it better.

"As I said I'm pretty busy with what I'm doing for Haas, so I'm not getting involved.

"I've got the full confidence in the FIA, that they will fix it because everybody speaks about it," he added. "You guys ask questions, but these will be questions more for the FIA than for me."