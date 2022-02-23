At last... the Red Bull RB18 breaks cover

Having been reduced to meaningless renders, at Barcelona this morning we finally got to see Red Bull's 2022 contender for real.

Of all the damp squibs that compromised F1's 'launch' season, the soggiest had to be Red Bull's as the Austrian team revealed nothing more than an F1 show car resplendent in the energy drink company's latest livery. Adding insult to injury, the same trick had been played on fans days earlier by Haas.

This morning however, we got to see the real thing, as Mas Verstappen was among the first to take to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as pre-season testing got underway.

Early days obviously, but other than looking good, the world champion was soon topping the timesheets and the lap count.

First observations are that the Austrian team has not gone the same way as its rivals, particularly in terms of its sidepods, which are particularly aggressive looking. The nose raised a few eyebrows also.