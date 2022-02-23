Norris quickest on first day of testing

Lando Norris topped the timesheets at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya today, ahead of Ferrari pair, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

With the three day test officially relegated to 'event' level, Bahrain having paid for the privilege of hosting the sole pre-season test, it was appropriate that all in all it was a largely uneventful day.

Indeed, on a day the only incident was Norris stopping at the end of the pitlane due to an engine mode issue and Fernando Alonso was somehow officially confused with Esteban Ocon, the highlight of the day was the much anticipated appearance of the Red Bull RB18.

Then again, Adrian Newey's latest creation is likely to dominate conversation over the coming days and possibly beyond, such was the excitement it caused.

Looking at the timesheets one might be forgiven for thinking the RB18 is a bit of a dud and Max will require all the help from race officials he can get, however this week is all about consistency, reliability and data acquisition as opposed to outright pace. Therefore the fact that the latest from Milton Keynes completed the most laps (147) will send the Dutchman to bed smiling tonight.

Despite the fact the official timing transponder though Esteban Ocon was driving this afternoon - even though Fernando Alonso was in the A522 for the whole day - the fact is the Alpine completed 146 laps, compared to 153 (Ferrari), 127 (Mercedes) and 121 (AlphaTauri).

Alonso's tally was all the more impressive because he missed the first hour of running after lunch, while technical issues compromised Haas and Alfa Romeo in both of today's sessions.

Having set the early pace, Verstappen began to slide down the timesheet as he switched to the harder tyres, and while Charles Leclerc was the pace-setter for much of the day, around a half-hour before close of play Lando Norris went quicker, the McLaren driver subsequently consolidating his top spot with a quicker time.

Though aero rakes and flo-vis were in much use this morning, this afternoon attention switched to longer runs.

While, other than the aforementioned issues for Haas and Alfa, there were no serious issues, Lewis Hamilton lost track time this afternoon as his team worked on his front suspension, however, all-in-all the German team will be happy with its first day of testing.

Along with Red Bull, AlphaTauri, Alpine and McLaren were the only teams to run just one driver, the rest opting to split duties.

Tomorrow sees a number of drivers get their first taste of the 2022 regulations, including Guanyu Zhou, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez.

Again we stress , today wasn't about pace but rather reliability and the 1,122 laps completed with brand new, out of the box, cars is a good sign.

Initial thoughts?

Mercedes and Red Bull looking good, as does Ferrari. Too early to even try making other predictions, but while McLaren looks good also, it looks as though it could be another long, hard year for Haas and Alfa... Valtteri is going to wonder where he went wrong.

