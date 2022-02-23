Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 23-02

23/02/2022

Today's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the first day of pre-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Norris McLaren C4 102 1:19.568 131.434 mph
Leclerc Ferrari C3 80 1:20.165 0.597
Sainz Ferrari C3 73 1:20.416 0.848
Russel Mercedes C3 77 1:20.784 1.216
Hamilton Mercedes C3 50 1:20.929 1.361
Vettel Aston Martin C3 52 1:21.276 1.708
Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 120 1:21.638 2.070
Alonso Alpine C3 146 1:21.746 2.178
Verstappen Red Bull C2 147 1:22.246 2.678
Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 23 1:22.572 3.004
Albon Williams C3 66 1:22.760 3.192
Schumacher Haas C3 23 1:22.962 3.394
Stroll Aston Martin C3 67 1:23.327 3.759
Latifi Williams C3 66 1:23.379 3.811
Mazepin Haas C2 20 1:24.505 4.937
Kubica Alfa Romeo C3 9 1:25.909 6.341

Check out our Wednesday gallery from Barcelona, here.

