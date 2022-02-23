Test Times: Barcelona 23-02

Today's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the first day of pre-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Norris McLaren C4 102 1:19.568 131.434 mph Leclerc Ferrari C3 80 1:20.165 0.597 Sainz Ferrari C3 73 1:20.416 0.848 Russel Mercedes C3 77 1:20.784 1.216 Hamilton Mercedes C3 50 1:20.929 1.361 Vettel Aston Martin C3 52 1:21.276 1.708 Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 120 1:21.638 2.070 Alonso Alpine C3 146 1:21.746 2.178 Verstappen Red Bull C2 147 1:22.246 2.678 Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 23 1:22.572 3.004 Albon Williams C3 66 1:22.760 3.192 Schumacher Haas C3 23 1:22.962 3.394 Stroll Aston Martin C3 67 1:23.327 3.759 Latifi Williams C3 66 1:23.379 3.811 Mazepin Haas C2 20 1:24.505 4.937 Kubica Alfa Romeo C3 9 1:25.909 6.341

