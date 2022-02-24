Site logo

Morning times from Barcelona - Thursday

NEWS STORY
24/02/2022

This morning's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the second day of pre-season testing.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Ricciardo McLaren C3 65 1:20.355 130.147 mph
Sainz Ferrari C3 71 1:20.546 0.191
Gasly AlphaTauri C3 61 1:20.764 0.409
Albon Williams C3 47 1:21.531 1.176
Stroll Aston Martin C2 55 1:21.920 1.565
Schumacher Haas C3 66 1:21.949 1.594
Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 21 1:22.288 1.933
Perez Red Bull C2 38 1:22.412 2.057
Hamilton Mercedes C2 40 1:22.562 2.207
Ocon Alpine C2 66 1:23.280 2.925

