Leclerc sets the pace on Day 2

Charles Leclerc sets the pace on the second day of testing Spain, as McLaren continues to impress.

As previously reported, the buzz word at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya today was porpoising despite the hope that the phenomenon had been relegated to history, much like the thought of one country needlessly invading another.

The ground effect related phenomenon, together with concerns over weight and a number of other issues, including cars bottoming out under braking, mean that no clear picture is yet emerging, a situation not helped by the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull not showing consistent form.

Despite stoppages for Sergio Perez (gearbox) and Mazepin (fuel pump) it was another busy day, with the 16 drivers on duty completing 1,169 laps.

Though there remains a question mark over one aspect of the rules overhaul, a number of drivers have given the thumbs up in terms of dirty air. Today, like yesterday, we saw a number of examples when drivers deliberately shadowed a rival in order to check out the disturbance when following closely, and the early signs are that it is looking to be less of a problem.

The day after Max Verstappen completed 147 laps in the Red Bull, former teammate Pierre Gasly completed the same distance in the AlphaTauri as the Italian outfit continues to show good form.

One of the teams seemingly most affected by the porpoising factor is Alfa Romeo, and while Valtteri Bottas' trials and tribulations continued this morning, this afternoon teammate Guanyu Zhou was able to complete 71 trouble free laps on his way to posting the tenth best time of the day.

Haas also had a better day of it, for although Mazepin lost track time this afternoon with his fuel pump issue he was able to add a further 42 laps to the team's tally on his way to posting the 8th best time of the day - Schumacher having completed 66 laps this morning.

As made clear from the beginning this week isn't about outright speed but rather reliability and in that department a number of teams are already showing promise whilst others are not.

While Leclerc was quickest today, the Ferrari driver was unable to beat Lando Norris' best from yesterday, and no doubt the Briton, who is back in the MCL36 tomorrow morning, will be keep to maintain the status quo.

Earlier predictions of rain tomorrow appear to be wide of the mark, however tomorrow afternoon the track is being artificially dampened to allow some wet weather testing, something not entirely possible in Bahrain next month.

Team reports and quotes to follow.