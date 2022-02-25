Site logo

Morning times from Barcelona - Friday

NEWS STORY
25/02/2022

This morning's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the final day of pre-season testing.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Russel Mercedes C5 66 1:19.233
Verstappen Red Bull C3 58 1:19.756
Vettel Aston Martin C4* 48 1:19.824
Leclerc Ferrari C3 44 1:19.831
Latifi Williams C4 5 1:20.699
Norris McLaren C3 52 1:20.827
Alonso Alpine C3 12 1:21.242
Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 41 1:21.939
Gasly AlphaTauri C2* 40 1:22.469
Albon Williams C2* 21 1:22.652
Mazepin Haas C3 9 1:26.229

* Awaiting confirmation of compound.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms