Morning times from Barcelona - Friday

This morning's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the final day of pre-season testing.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap Russel Mercedes C5 66 1:19.233 Verstappen Red Bull C3 58 1:19.756 Vettel Aston Martin C4* 48 1:19.824 Leclerc Ferrari C3 44 1:19.831 Latifi Williams C4 5 1:20.699 Norris McLaren C3 52 1:20.827 Alonso Alpine C3 12 1:21.242 Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 41 1:21.939 Gasly AlphaTauri C2* 40 1:22.469 Albon Williams C2* 21 1:22.652 Mazepin Haas C3 9 1:26.229

* Awaiting confirmation of compound.