Hamilton ends Barcelona test on a high

Lewis Hamilton tops the timesheets on final day of Barcelona pre-season test, heading new teammate George Russell and the Red Bull pair.

The Briton posted the best time of the week in the final moments of today's session, and for a while looked set to go even quicker before opting to abort the lap.

His feat is all the more impressive when you consider that over the course of this afternoon's four hour session, which got underway in the wet as Pirelli sought to try their new wet tyres, the Briton completed 94 laps, more than any other driver.

Second quickest was teammate Russell, who, considering this afternoon was going to be used for wet-weather running, looked set to be heading into the weekend as pace-setter.

It's early days, but wrapping up the opening test with a 1-2 is a definite confidence booster from Mercedes even if Russell is playing down the team's chances.

"We're seeing some interesting things out there, that's what testing is for," said the former Williams driver, "some teams are looking pretty fast. A red team and an orange team in particular look very, very competitive.

Asked if he thought Mercedes is favourite, he was quick to respond: "Certainly not, I'm pretty sure of that. They seem to have things well under control," he added, referring to McLaren and Ferrari, "and they look very strong, low fuel and high fuel, and with tire management."

Over the course of the day, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez added another 133 laps to the RB18's tally, while Ferrari and McLaren also continue to look good.

Indeed, while Hamilton's 94 laps were impressive, Carlos Sainz completed 92 and Daniel Ricciardo 85.

If it was looking good for Mercedes, spare a thought for Hamilton's former (favourite) teammate, Valtteri Bottas whose pre-season test has gone from bad to worse. Following the problems for teammate Guanyu Zhou this morning, Bottas only managed ten laps this afternoon.

Indeed a number of teams had issues, with Alpine, Haas and Aston Martin all bringing their tests to an early end and Yuki Tsunoda not getting in any running following Pierre Gasly's crash this morning.

Alpine called it a day before lunch, the French team citing a hydraulics issue. This afternoon, Aston Martin and Haas both followed suit and called it quits.

"The team has determined that it was an oil leak that caused Vettel to stop on track shortly before lunch," said Aston Martin. "The oil leak caused a small fire but with the car now back in the garage, we are investigating where the issue came from."

"Whilst we'd hoped that the car would be able to return this afternoon, the repair work is going to take several more hours," said Haas, "so unfortunately we will not be back on track today."

While full wets were the order of the day after lunch, the army of water tankers having done their work, the track soon dried sufficiently to allow the switch to Inters.

Though the sun appeared to have gone on holiday, drivers were subsequently able to switch to slicks and with ninety minutes still remaining the times were tumbling.

The teams now head back to their various bases where they will analyse the data acquired over the last three days in preparation for the Bahrain test and the season-opening Grand Prix that follows days later.

For all the fuss about Alfa Romeo's camouflage livery they might as well have run the C42 in its 2022 glory, such was the amount of time the car spent in its garage.

Sadly, like Alfa Romeo, Haas is another team that appears to have its work cut out in the days (and possibly months) ahead. Like Alpha Tauri, where Tsunoda never got to run this afternoon, the American team's issues meant that Mick Schumacher was unable to participate.

In just under two weeks the final - indeed, according to F1, only pre-season test gets underway, and as the action switches to Bahrain things are likely to hot up in every sense.

Other than expecting to see the cars looing slightly different to what we have witnessed this week it is going to be interesting to see how they have dealt with the porpoising issue, unless they don't expect to see anything remotely fishy in the desert.

Team reports and quotes to follow.