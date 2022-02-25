Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 25-02

NEWS STORY
25/02/2022

Today's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, as the final day of the opening pre-season testing comes to an end.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Hamilton Mercedes C5 94 1:19.138 132.148 mph
Russel Mercedes C5 66 1:19.233 0.095
Perez Red Bull C4 74 1:19.556 0.418
Verstappen Red Bull C3 59 1:19.756 0.618
Vettel Aston Martin C5 48 1:19.824 0.686
Leclerc Ferrari C3 44 1:19.831 0.693
Sainz Ferrari C3 92 1:20.072 0.934
Albon Williams C4 94 1:20.318 1.180
Latifi Williams C4 13 1:20.699 1.561
Ricciardo McLaren C3 86 1:20.790 1.652
Norris McLaren C3 52 1:20.827 1.689
Alonso Alpine C3 12 1:21.242 2.104
Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 41 1:21.939 2.801
Gasly AlphaTauri C4 40 1:22.469 3.331
Mazepin Haas C3 9 1:26.229 7.091
Bottas Alfa Romeo INT 10 1:30.433 11.295

