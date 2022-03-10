Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 10-03

NEWS STORY
10/03/2022

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, the first day of the official pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Gasly AlphaTauri C5 103 1:33.902 128.928 mph
Sainz Ferrari C3 52 1:34.359 0.457
Leclerc Ferrari C3 64 1:34.531 0.629
Stroll Aston Martin C5 50 1:34.736 0.834
Albon Williams C4 104 1:35.070 1.168
Norris McLaren C2 50 1:35.356 1.454
Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 66 1:35.495 1.593
Vettel Aston Martin C3 39 1:35.706 1.804
Russell Mercedes C3 60 1:35.941 2.039
Perez Red Bull C3 138 1:35.977 2.075
Hamilton Mercedes C3 62 1:36.365 2.463
Alonso Alpine C3 24 1:36.745 2.843
Ocon Alpine C2 42 1:36.768 2.866
Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 54 1:37.164 3.262
Fittipaldi Haas PRO 47 1:37.422 3.520

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms