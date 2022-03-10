Site logo

Morning times from Bahrain - Thursday

NEWS STORY
10/03/2022

Morning times from Bahrain - Thursday

This morning's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, the first day of the official pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
         
Leclerc Ferrari C3 64 1:34.531 128.070 mph
Albon Williams C4 53 1:35.070 0.539
Vettel Aston Martin C3 38 1:35.706 1.175
Perez Red Bull C3 70 1:35.977 1.446
Hamilton Mercedes C3 62 1:36.365 1.834
Ocon Alpine C2 42 1:36.768 2.237
Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 54 1:37.164 2.633
Norris McLaren C4 21 1:37.580 3.049
Gasly AlphaTauri C2 44 1:37.888 3.357

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms