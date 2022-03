Pirelli reveals tyre compounds for opening races

Australian Grand Prix to feature step jump as Pirelli skips C4 compound on F1's return to a significantly upgraded Albert Park for the first time since 2019.

Pirelli has reveals the tyre compounds for the opening three races of the 2022 season, the events in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

As ever, one set of softs must be saved for Q3, and the drivers qualifying in the top 10 then have to return them.

One set each of mediums and hards must be kept for the race; and all drivers are obliged to use at least one of those sets.

Unlike recent years however, drivers are not obliged to start the race on the tyres used to post their fastest time in Q2.

While the compounds to be used in the opening two races are sequential, at Albert Park, which has witnessed a significant upgrade since F1 last races there in 2019, Pirelli has opted to skip the C4 compound meaning the C2, C3 and C5 compounds are available.