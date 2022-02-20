Q2 tyre rule scrapped

The Q2 tyre rule, whereby the top ten drivers had to start the race on the tyres they used to post their fastest lap in Q2, has been scrapped.

One of the positives to come out of the Sprints last year was the move whereby the top ten drivers at the end of qualifying did not have to use the tyres they used in Q2 to start the race and were therefore given a free choice on starting tyre.

Though the Sprints rarely saw the sort of action organisers were hoping for, the move did add some spice to Sunday afternoon.

Where possible, the faster drivers had qualified on mediums thereby giving them a strategic advantage over those who were starting on the softs, though those on the red-banded rubber would have the initial advantage in terms of pace.

In the latest version of the Sporting Regulations the Q2 tyre rule - which was first introduced in 2014 as part of the hybrid era - has been struck through, meaning that this year drivers will have free choice when it comes to their race start tyre.

Incidentally, the pointless 'Sprint Qualifying' title has been dropped, with Saturday's race - which decides the order for Sunday's grid - now simply known as the Sprint.

Qualifying for the Sprint will take place on Friday and following complaints from a number of drivers the pole-winner will be officially, statistically regarded as having achieved pole for the event... even though it is the winner of the Sprint who will start from pole on Sunday.