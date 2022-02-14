F1 Commission confirms three Sprints in 2022

As expected, due to failure to agree on a suitable compensation package for potential damage incurred in Sprint events, there will once again be just three of the events this season.

While it was intended to hold as many as six Sprints this year, three teams, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull sought to have the budget cap increased by as much as $5m in order to cover potential costs incurred by damage during the events.

With the teams failing to reach agreement, there were fears that the Sprints may not even happen this year, however at today's meeting of the F1 Commission it was agreed that there will be three.

"Following a review of the three Sprint events that took place in 2021 and a recognition by all that the format created positive benefits for the sport, three Sprint events were proposed for 2022," said the FIA in a statement, "acknowledging this as a sensible number in light of the pressures already on the teams for this season with the introduction of major changes to the regulations.

"The Commission unanimously approved the three Sprint events for the coming season, incorporating a number of updates to the format based on the feedback of fans, media and teams. The Sprint events will be:

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Austrian Grand Prix and Brazilian Grand Prix.

Whereas points were awarded to the first three last season on a 3, 2, 1 basis, this year the Sprint points will be allocated as follows:

1st - 8 points

2nd - 7 points

3rd - 6 points

4th - 5 points

5th - 4 points

6th - 3 points

7th - 2 points

8th - 1 point

Stressing that budget cap adjustments will remain unchanged, the statement notes that this season the pole position for the Grand Prix will go to the fastest driver in Qualifying on Friday.

Following the weather-affected Belgian Grand Prix, the Commission approved proposed updates to the Sporting Regulations as follows:

No points will be awarded unless a minimum of two laps have been completed by the leader without a Safety Car and/or Virtual Safety Car intervention. If the leader has completed more than two laps but less than 25% of the scheduled race distance, the top five finishers will be awarded points as follows:

1st - 6 points

2nd - 4 points

3rd - 3 points

4th - 2 points

5th - 1 point

If the leader has completed 25% but less than 50% of the scheduled race distance, points will be awarded as follows:

1st - 13 points

2nd - 10 points

3rd - 8 points

4th - 6 points

5th - 5 point

6th - 4 points

7th - 3 points

8th - 2 points

9th - 1 point

If the leader has completed 50% but less than 75% of the scheduled race distance, points will be awarded as follows:

1st - 19 points

2nd - 14 points

3rd - 12 points

4th - 9 points

5th - 8 point

6th - 6 points

7th - 5 points

8th - 3 points

9th - 2 points

10th - 1 point

In terms of the investigation into the events in Abu Dhabi, the FIA President led detailed discussions and feedback from the Commission on matters raised will be incorporated into his analysis and he will publicly present news of structural changes and action plan in the coming days.

All the regulatory changes are subject to approval by the World Motor Sport Council which meets in Bahrain next month.