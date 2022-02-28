Organisers confirm changes at Jeddah track

Organisers of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have confirmed the changes being made to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of next month's race.

Last year's inaugural event witnessed a number of incidents as drivers voiced their concerns over the number of blind corners.

Just over three weeks ahead of the second race at the Jeddah track, the Saudi Motorsport Company has confirmed a number of changes that are being made.

"It has already been confirmed that some minor tweaks will be made to the circuit to help improve driver sightlines from the cockpit by improving visibility in several of the circuit's corners including Turns 2, 3, 14 and 21 where the barriers will be moved back between 1.5m and 2m," said organisers in a brief statement.

"Likewise, the barrier on the right-hand side of Turn 27 will be moved back by around 1.5m to widen the track at this point. In all cases except Turn 27, the track limit/edge will remain the same.

"In addition, further modifications will also be made to Turns 4, 16, 22 and 24 after consultation with the drivers who requested a smoother barrier on the apex so that they can potentially brush it as they pass.

"To accommodate this, SMC is installing a steel plate which will effectively wrap around the concrete barriers given them the smooth surface they require to favour the lines the drivers take around the record-breaking course."

In addition, the start time for this year's race has been brought forward by half an hour to 20:00 (local time), in a further maximise the global television audience potential, last year's inaugural event having attracted just under 80m viewers.