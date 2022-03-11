Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 11-03 (Updated)

NEWS STORY
11/03/2022

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, the second day of the official pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Magnussen Haas C4 60 1:33.207 129.890 mph
Sainz Ferrari C4 60 1:33.532 0.325
Verstappen Red Bull C4 86 1:34.011 0.804
Stroll Aston Martin C4 70 1:34.064 0.857
Hamilton Mercedes C5 47 1:34.141 0.934
Ocon Alpine C4 111 1:34.276 1.069
Leclerc Ferrari C3 54 1:34.366 1.159
Norris McLaren C3 60 1:34.609 1.402
Vettel Aston Martin C3 46 1:36.020 2.813
Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 120 1:36.802 3.595
Bottas Alfa Romeo C2 25 1:36.987 3.780
Schumacher Haas C2 23 1:37.846 4.639
Russell Mercedes PRO 67 1:38.585 5.378
Latifi Williams PRO 12 1:39.845 6.638
Zhou Alfa Romeo PRO 48 1:39.984 6.777

Best Times To Date

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
11-Mar Magnussen Haas C4 1:33.207 129.890 mph
11-Mar Sainz Ferrari C4 1:33.532 0.325
10-Mar Gasly AlphaTauri C5 1:33.902 0.695
11-Mar Verstappen Red Bull C4 1:34.011 0.804
11-Mar Stroll Aston Martin C4 1:34.064 0.857
11-Mar Hamilton Mercedes C5 1:34.141 0.934
11-Mar Ocon Alpine C4 1:34.276 1.069
11-Mar Leclerc Ferrari C3 1:34.366 1.159
11-Mar Norris McLaren C3 1:34.609 1.402
10-Mar Albon Williams C4 1:35.070 1.863
10-Mar Bottas Alfa Romeo C3 1:35.495 2.288
10-Mar Vettel Aston Martin C3 1:35.706 2.499
10-Mar Russell Mercedes C3 1:35.941 2.734
10-Mar Perez Red Bull C3 1:35.977 2.770
10-Mar Alonso Alpine C3 1:36.745 3.538
11-Mar Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 1:36.802 3.595
10-Mar Zhou Alfa Romeo C3 1:37.164 3.957
10-Mar Fittipaldi Haas PRO 1:37.422 4.215
11-Mar Schumacher Haas C2 1:37.846 4.639
11-Mar Latifi Williams PRO 1:39.845 6.638

