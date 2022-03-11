Test Times: Bahrain 11-03 (Updated)

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, the second day of the official pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Magnussen Haas C4 60 1:33.207 129.890 mph Sainz Ferrari C4 60 1:33.532 0.325 Verstappen Red Bull C4 86 1:34.011 0.804 Stroll Aston Martin C4 70 1:34.064 0.857 Hamilton Mercedes C5 47 1:34.141 0.934 Ocon Alpine C4 111 1:34.276 1.069 Leclerc Ferrari C3 54 1:34.366 1.159 Norris McLaren C3 60 1:34.609 1.402 Vettel Aston Martin C3 46 1:36.020 2.813 Tsunoda AlphaTauri C3 120 1:36.802 3.595 Bottas Alfa Romeo C2 25 1:36.987 3.780 Schumacher Haas C2 23 1:37.846 4.639 Russell Mercedes PRO 67 1:38.585 5.378 Latifi Williams PRO 12 1:39.845 6.638 Zhou Alfa Romeo PRO 48 1:39.984 6.777

Best Times To Date