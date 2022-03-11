Sainz quickest on second day of testing

Carlos Sainz set the pace on the second day of testing in Bahrain, though the true pecking order remains a mystery.

Note: Given an extra hour of running once everyone had finished, Kevin Magnussen posted a best time of 1:33.207, thereby going 0.325s quicker than Carlos Sainz and ending the day at the top of the timesheets.

As was the case this morning, there were numerous red flag stoppages, even down to another botched system check, this afternoon's featuring a 'rolling start' that merely saw Lance Stroll roll to a complete stop.

Following its problems this morning, Williams missed out on this afternoon's running, the Grove outfit revealing, 75 minutes into the afternoon, that: "Repairs are underway on the FW44. We will not take part in the remainder of today's running but look forward to hitting the track for the final day of testing here tomorrow."

Meanwhile, as McLaren awaits parts from its Woking HQ, Norris' running was restricted to runs of no more than ten laps at a time. Having completed 29 laps earlier, the youngster was able to add a further 31 to his tally this afternoon.

While Latifi and Bottas were the cause of this morning's stoppages, this afternoon it was Ocon and Norris who left us seeing red. To compound a miserable day for the Briton and his team, during one of his stops Norris slightly overcooked it causing the jack to hit a crew member, though thankfully nobody was injured.

Porpoising is still very much a factor, with Mercedes, Ferrari, AlphaTauri and Haas looking the most affected. As if this wasn't enough, in the latter stages of the afternoon the wind picked up and poor visibility became an issue, though the predicted sandstorm never materialised.

One of the afternoon's highlights had to be a brief battle between Verstappen and Sainz around 40 minutes before the chequered flag. Having shadowed the Dutchman for several corners, the Spaniard nailed him entering Turn 1. They battled for several corners before the world champion finally edged ahead.

Between them the 15 drivers completed 868 laps compared to yesterday's 955, Yuki Tsunoda completing 120 in the AlphaTauri and Esteban Ocon 111 in the Alpine.

While Williams only completed 12 laps, McLaren has to be disappointed by its 60 and Alfa Romeo by its 73, Mercedes managed 114 - the same as Ferrari - compared to Red Bull's 86.

Sainz ended the day quickest, and while second-placed Verstappen was 0.479s behind, the Dutchman, Stroll, Hamilton, Ocon and Leclerc were covered by just 0.355s.

That said, while Hamilton's best was posted on the softest C5 rubber, Leclerc was on C3 and the rest on C4.

As McLaren awaits the arrival of those all-important updates, it's anticipated that Red Bull will reveal a significant upgrade tomorrow.

Being the final day, and the season opener just a week away, we can expect to see some hot laps and hopefully gain a better idea of the pecking order.

Team quotes to follow