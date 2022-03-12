Site logo

Morning times from Bahrain - Saturday

NEWS STORY
12/03/2022

This morning's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, the final day of the official pre-season test.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Perez Red Bull C4 43 1:33.105 130.032 mph
Zhou Alfa Romeo C4 82 1:33.959 0.854
Gasly AlphaTauri C4 91 1:34.865 1.760
Sainz Ferrari C5 68 1:34.905 1.800
Alonso Alpine C4 54 1:35.328 2.223
Norris McLaren C3 39 1:35.504 2.399
Latifi Williams C3 73 1:35.634 2.529
Stroll Aston Martin C3 53 1:36.029 2.924
Hamilton Mercedes C5 78 1:36.217 3.112
Magnussen Haas C2 38 1:38.616 5.511

