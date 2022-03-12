Alpine offers Piastri to McLaren

Alpine has offered McLaren the services of Oscar Piastri should Daniel Ricciardo be unable to participate in next weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Missing the first day of the Bahrain test after feeling unwell, at the start of the second day McLaren revealed that the Australian was still not right.

"Daniel began feeling unwell yesterday morning," said the Woking outfit, "and while signs of improvement, the team will continue to assess him before he resumes duties.

"Daniel has had several precautionary Covid-19 tests during this time, which have been negative throughout."

However, shortly after the day's action came to a close the team revealed that the Australian had tested positive for COVID and while missing the remaining day of the test was expected to be fully fit for the season opener next week.

"Daniel is therefore continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations," read a brief statement. "Under these regulations Daniel will be released in time for next weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix. Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery."

McLaren has two options to options to replace the Australian should that not be the case, Nyck de Vries, and Stoffel Vandoorne, both of whom are actually part of Mercedes pool of reserves.

However, as the final afternoon session got underway, Alpine came up with a third option.

"In the spirit of offering maximum racing opportunities to our stable of young talent, we have agreed that McLaren may call upon reserve driver Oscar Piastri in the event one of their drivers is unable to race," said the French team in a brief statement.

"Oscar will remain fully contracted to Alpine, and we will retain first options on his services."

Piastri, who last year won the F1 championship, his third successive title having won the 2020 Formula 3 Championship and the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup, is effectively kicking his heels this year, as Alpine's reserve driver.

The failure to get the Australian a seat in F1 this year has highlighted (once again) that the so-called ladder of success isn't working, and while he is determined to wait until his F1 dream can be realised, many previous champions have given up and headed to other series, which has often proven to be F1's loss.

"It would be great if Oscar can get some races under his belt in F1 and get that very valuable experience," Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer told F1TV. "We've talked to McLaren about Oscar being a reserve if they need him.

"He's definitely our reserve first and foremost, so if there was a conflict, we would take him," he added. "But if Daniel can't drive, then we'll offer him up.

"I wish Daniel a speedy recovery," continued Szafnauer, who contracted the vius last year, "I would think six days from now, I don't know when he contracted COVID, but in 7-10 days you get rid of it and you're fine."

"I'm confident he will be fit again next weekend," said Andreas Seidl of Ricciardo. "He is feeling better already. But as we know, it simply takes a few days until you are fully back in good shape.

"Obviously in terms of reserve drivers, it is similar to previous years. We have an agreement with Mercedes to share reserve drivers. We have also Paul di Resta, similar to last year, on standby in case it is needed.

Check out our Saturday gallery from Bahrain, here.