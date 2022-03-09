Alpine launches Affiliate programme

The Alpine Academy has announced an Affiliate programme that will act in unison with the Academy to "nurture and recruit the best up and coming racers".

The Alpine Affiliate program will offer its young drivers professional support at a crucial stage of their careers, including but not limited to career advice, training, mentoring, PR training and more. Affiliates will also have the chance to use the world-class facilities on offer at the Academy's headquarters in Enstone.

Representing the first-ever Affiliate programme will be Abbi Pulling who enters the programme as a 2021 W Series pole-sitter, in turn becoming the first female to enter the Alpine Academy programme. The multiple-time FIA British Formula 4 podium-sitter will return to the W Series in 2022 for a serious attempt at the Drivers' Championship. Abbi also spearheads Alpine's commitment to promoting an inclusive work environment that facilitates the integration and development of women within the company.

Pulling will be joined by former Academy driver Hadrien David, who joins as the youngest FIA Formula 4 champion in history, winning the French championship in 2019 at the age of just 15. Hadrien will take part in the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine for a second season, competing for R-ace GP.

Nikola Tsolov is the third Alpine Affiliate for 2022, as he begins his open-wheel career. The Bulgarian teenager - who is managed by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso - is fresh from prolific karting success and joins Campos Racing for the 2022 FIA Spanish Formula 4 season.

Completing the Affiliates are Japanese driver Kean Nakamura and Brazilian Matheus Ferreira, who join the program as a pair of highly regarded kart racers. Often swapping places on track, Kean was crowned FIA Karting World Champion in the OK-Junior category with Matheus also impressing. The two 14-year-olds will compete in the OK Karting series, with both driving for Kart Republic.

The new programme will be spearheaded by Alpine Academy Director, Mia Sharizman and Director of Expansion Projects Davide Brivio, as the duo continue in their quests to recruit the best young drivers across the globe to bring into the Alpine Academy.

"We are very excited to announce our Affiliates programme which will work alongside the Academy from this year," said Mia Sharizman. "The programme will help provide young racing drivers across the world with crucial support, career advice and training.

"We have five young drivers entering the programme this year as we welcome Abbi, Hadrien, Nikola, Kean and Matheus into our team. Longer term we envisage the Alpine Affiliate programme acting as a feeder for our Academy, as we strive to continue recruiting the most talented young drivers across the globe to future proof Alpine's success in motor racing."