Verstappen signs off in style

Max Verstappen sends a clear message to Mercedes and the rest as he posts the fastest time of pre-season testing.

While this morning's session saw teammate, Sergio Perez top the timesheets as Red Bull revealed its much anticipated update, the world champion left it late into the afternoon before ensuring that everyone got the message.

Missing the first hour of running, and with the screens firmly in place, there was speculation that Red Bull might have another raft of updates for the final session, but if changes had been made over the lunchbreak they were barely discernible.

Having gone third quickest on the C2s, Verstappen returned to the pits where his crew shielded the car from prying eyes - and cameras - before heading out again, his front wing smothered in flo-vis.

As he focussed on a long run, like a number of others, the world champion was frustrated when Bottas stopped on track, bringing out the red flag for the second time this afternoon. When the session resumed shortly after, the Red Bull driver headed out and went purple in all three sectors, crossing the line at 31.973.

With just 8 minutes remaining, the Dutchman raised the bar even higher, stopping the clock at 31.720, and as the cameras cut to his garage his crew cheered and Helmut Marko grinned, just as he had done this morning when Perez went quickest.

Meanwhile, with Lewis Hamilton insisting that Mercedes is the underdog heading into the season opener, Russell was clearly struggling with the W13, pretty much as he and his illustrious teammate have been for the last few days.

Other than porpoising, the youngster had to deal with a car that takes understeer to a whole new level.

Alex Albon, whose Williams at one stage sported bright red flo-vis, went 8th only to be demoted when Vettel went third.

As was the case this morning, we had numerous examples of how the new rules might affect overtaking, Russell and Tsunoda at one stage repeating the battle we'd witnessed earlier involving their teammates.

While Mick Schumacher had caused the first red flag of the afternoon having spun off at Turn 1 on cold tyres, Bottas' red flag moment came shortly after he had improved to fourth. At that point Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Vettel, Russell and Alonso had all been on long runs.

With Latifi having lost track-time yesterday following his brake fire, with an hour remaining Williams opted to put the youngster back in the FW44, an odd decision when you consider that Albon had only managed 18 laps.

Indeed, Latifi had the highest lap count (124), ahead of Alonso (122), Gasly (91) and Norris (90), the AlphaTauri driver having only driven this morning.

Alfa Romeo completed the most laps (150), ahead of Mercedes (149) and AlphaTauri (148), while McLaren completed the least (90).

"We have failed to tick a lot of boxes," McLaren boss, Andreas Seidl told Sky Sports. "We've made steps but due to the time constraints here we've only done minimal changes.

"Thanks to the support from home we were able to do some longer runs this morning," he added. "What we have seen from the car, on the runs we could do, we have a healthy platform but we have failed to tick a lot of boxes in these three days due to the limitations."

Whatever the truth in terms of Mercedes pace, Red Bull appears to have the edge, while Ferrari also continues to look very, very good. McLaren is hard to call, while Alpine and AlphaTauri look set to continue where they left off last season.

"We've been focusing on ourselves and it is a positive six days," Mattia Binotto told Sky Sports. "We've run consistently and gathered lots of data.

"Performance is difficult to judge, I think both Red Bull and Mercedes are the ones that won last season, they have been strong teams in the past and there are no reason why they are not the favourites."

Fact is, no matter what conclusion we think we can draw from the last three days, in terms of outright pace we won't know until next Saturday, while the rules overhaul gets its first real test the following day.

We can't wait.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen completed a total of 96 laps on another solid day of running. The tally took the drivers' Sakhir test total to 320 laps, leaving the team well prepared for next weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

"The main focus today was testing the tyres we are going to use next week," said Verstappen. "The car felt alright and we completed the programme we set out to do, so that's always positive. No one gives full beans or goes to qualifying spec at testing, so we can't read too much into the timing screens. The new parts we tested today worked well which is what we always hope for."

"This morning was good," added Perez. "We have definitely learned a lot throughout this testing period and I think there is still so much to learn. There are lots of areas for improvement to arrive at the best performance package possible. Generally, we had a positive day and now I'm just looking forward to the race next weekend."

Reflecting on the day's running and the final test as a whole, Head of Race Engineering, Guillaume Rocquelin said "The lap times are irrelevant. Today was more about putting together the lessons we have learned over the past few days. It was about going through the process of running different compounds, so that the drivers are happy and that we have a platform to work from for next week.

"There were some slight differences in the tyre allocation between Max and Checo, but generally the idea was the same, to establish a good baseline with which we can start the race weekend and I think we achieved that."