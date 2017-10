Malaysia GP: Race notes - Ferrari

Maurizio Arrivabene: All weekend, it was clear we had a very competitive car. That could be seen from our pace in free practice, Kimi's front row in qualifying and Seb's amazing fight back in the race, when he went from last to fourth. However, it all added up to our hardest race of the year, as we had to confront problems that we will now analyse in depth. They prevented Sebastian from qualifying and Kimi from even taking the start. The team remained focused on its job throughout, putting in a great deal of effort working in the garage and then implementing an impeccable strategy. It's further cause to continue to believe in ourselves: we have the car, the men, the drivers, the means and the spirit to fight all the way to the finish.

Sebastian Vettel: I am still optimistic, because we know that we have a quick car. Of course it was a shame for Kimi who couldn't take the start, and for me having to begin my race from the back of the grid. We tried to fight for the podium, pushed very hard, but in the end the tires were starting to give up and we couldn't be really there. However, it is promising to see the car is good, even if both Kimi and I hit trouble this weekend. I don't know yet if the issue is the same on both cars, we'll need to have a look. For sure it's not ideal having one car out yesterday and another one today. So, there's something we need to understand. It's been a difficult weekend, but nevertheless the speed is there. So far we've had a pretty good record for this year regarding reliability. I am not that worried to be honest, but we need to get on top of the problem.

Kimi Raikkonen: We don't know what happened today, it's too early to say. The car had been working perfectly all weekend and suddenly, out of nothing, we had an issue. It's one of those things that unfortunately can happen. Car and speed wise we have been very good, but then unfortunately Seb had problems yesterday and we had ours today. I'm pretty sure that I would have had a very good car today, but obviously you never know and it's pointless to start guessing. We have a good package, but we have to take the most out of it. What happened today is very disappointing and hurts all of us, but there's nothing we can change right now. The next race is a new challenge again, we'll go there as in any race weekend, and then we'll see where we are.