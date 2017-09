Singapore GP: Race notes - Ferrari

Maurizio Arrivabene: That was very disappointing and it was definitely not the result we were expecting. But it doesn't mean that the battle is all over, just that it has become more difficult. We are very disappointed for our fans, but we will be back. We proved that we have an excellent car and two great drivers. All of us, those here in Singapore today and those working back in Maranello, we all have the Prancing Horse stamped on our hearts and we guarantee that we will be fighting right to the final corner of the very last Grand Prix of the year.

Sebastian Vettel: I had an average start and then I moved slightly to the left trying to defend my position from Max. Then I got bumped on one side as Kimi's car hit me. I'm not sure what happened. I span at turn 3, but that's because the car was damaged already. Today we were on the wrong side of the track, which doesn't help. But there is nothing we can do now and for sure it is bitter, and it's a pity we couldn't show our pace today; but we have other races ahead of us and I am sure there will be more opportunities for us.

Kimi Raikkonen: At the start I had a very good jump, then I got hit; that was the end of our race. I don't think I could have really done anything differently to avoid it, apart from doing a bad start and not being there. It's a pity, one of those things you pay a big price for. Whatever the cause or the issue, it doesn't change the end result unfortunately. We go to the next races ready to fight and do our best.